



New Delhi: Union Minister of State for External Affairs, Pabitra Margherita, will embark on a nine-day official visit to Mexico, Grenada, Barbados, and Antigua and Barbuda from September 30 to October 8, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Saturday.





During his four-nation visit, he will meet with foreign ministers and interact with key political, trade, and industry leaders, ITEC alumni members, and the Indian diaspora and visit bilateral project sites.





Margherita will also represent India at the swearing-in ceremony of Claudia Sheinbaum as the President of Mexico on October 1.





"MoS' visit to Grenada would mark the first ministerial-level visit from our side since May 2018 and the second ever such visit to the country," the statement added.





Following this, in Barbados, he would be visiting places of bilateral interest. In the last leg of his visit, MoS will be in Antigua, where he would hold bilateral meetings.





"The visit underscores the deepening of relationship between India and Latin America and the Caribbean. It is expected to bolster political, economic and cultural ties, and pave the way for greater collaboration with our partners in the Global South," the MEA added.





Margherita assumed charge as MoS for the Ministry of External Affairs, and the Ministry of Textiles in June this year.





Prior to this, he made official visits to Dominican Republic (15-17 August), Guatemala (17-19 August), El Salvador (19-20 August), Panama (20-22 August) and Trinidad and Tobago (23-24 August).





During his five-nation tour to countries in Latin America and the Caribbean, Margherita attended Indian community receptions and interacted with the Indian diaspora. He also paid floral tributes at the statues of Mahatma Gandhi in Santo Domingo, Guatemala, the University of Panama and Port of Spain.





"The visit of MOSPM to these five countries reinforced our long-standing relations with these countries; provided a positive momentum to our engagement; and, created positivity and goodwill that will help deepen and diversify our relationship with the Latin American and Caribbean region," the Ministry had then stated.





(With Agency Inputs)







