



Mumbai: Private sector defence manufacturer Nibe Limited has set an ambitious seven-year plan to establish a constellation of military grade intelligence gathering satellites that will be manufactured and launched in India.





The company, which specialises in defence components and has contracts for subsystems in major projects like the Pinaka launcher, MRSAM and modular bridges, plans to launch a complement of 23 satellites at the earliest, taking it up to 40 in the longer term.





With an aim to strengthen India's self-reliance in the strategically crucial defence-space sector, NSPL signed MoUs/agreements for a consortium of key Indian and global partners, including Larsen and Toubro, CENTUM, AgniKul, Skyroot, SpaceFields, SISIR, CYRAN, and Thales Alenia Space (as Technology Partner), through this landmark initiative.





With committed funding and strong R&D investments, NSPL is dedicated to addressing the space-based earth observation needs of Indian stakeholders while building the first private constellation in India.





At present, the country relies on limited sovereign satellites and expensive foreign satellite imagery that does not meet the evolving needs of national security. To address this, NSPL is undertaking a ground breaking initiative to establish private domestic Earth Observation All-Weather LEO Satellite Constellation, consisting of 40 satellites over the next five to six years.





As per plans, the satellites will offer military grade resolution of 50 cm with a high revisit time to cater for the needs of the armed forces. The constellation can be offered for either a lease term or for specific product requirements of the users.





Also joining and congratulating virtually were esteemed dignitaries, Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport and Highways of India and Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, Minister of Revenue, Government of Maharashtra.





During the event, NSPL also signed agreements/MoUs with Indian and international companies, marking a pivotal step in establishing an indigenous and advanced earth observation capability for India. This initiative not only emphasises NSPL's role as the leader of the consortium but also underscores NSPL's commitment to strengthening India's defence-space sector and driving the nation's ambition to be at the forefront of global space technology.





