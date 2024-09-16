



Bikaner: India-US army personnel engaged in joint military exercise 'Yudh Abhyas 2024' took a break on Sunday, the soldiers visited the historic Junagarh Fort in Bikaner.





Around 600 soldiers from the US have arrived in India, and they were brought to Junagarh in groups by bus and taken on a guided tour of the fort. The American soldiers were amazed by the historic Badal Mahal, Ranivas, and artillery.





The army had also arranged for guides to provide historical information to the American soldiers.





Notably, the Indian and US Army personnel have been training together at the Mahajan Field Firing Range since September 9 and will continue till September 22.





The aim of the joint exercise is to enhance the joint military capability of both sides to undertake counterterrorism operations in a subconventional scenario under Chapter VII of the United Nations Charter.





During the exercise, tactical drills are to be rehearsed, which include joint response to a terrorist action, joint planning, and combined field training exercises that simulate real-world counter-terrorism missions.





The 14-day exercise will see the participation of around 600 troops from a battalion of the RAJPUT Regiment along with personnel from other arms and services, while the US side is being represented by the troops of the 1-24 Battalion of the Alaska-based 11th Airborne Division.





According to the Ministry of Defence, "The 20th edition of India-USA Joint Military Exercise YUDH ABHYAS-2024 commenced at Foreign Training Node in Mahajan Field Firing Ranges, Rajasthan. The exercise is scheduled to be conducted from 9th to 22nd September 2024. Exercise YUDH ABHYAS has been held annually since 2004, alternating between India and the USA."





