The incident took place near the sentry post in the camp at around 10.50 am on Monday, which was manned by the 36 Infantry Brigade.





A soldier lost his life at the Sunjwan army camp near Jammu Darbar in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday. The Indian Army dismissed the earlier reports claiming that the soldier was killed in action after the terrorists launched an attack at the army camp. "Initial investigations by the Indian Army suggest that the incident in which a soldier lost his life in the morning is not a terrorist attack. The cause of the death of the soldier is being investigated," army officials stated.





Last week, security forces foiled an infiltration attempt along the Line of Control (LOC) in the Gurez sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district on August 31. A gunfight had broken out between infiltrating terrorists and the Indian Army after the movement of terrorists was observed near the LOC fence.





At least three terrorists were also killed in two separate encounters along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district last week. According to the Indian Army's Chinar Corps, two terrorists were killed by the security forces in an encounter in Kupwara's Machil sector, while another terrorist was gunned down in Kupwara's Tangdhar sector.





The tension between security forces and terrorists has escalated ahead of the Assembly elections in the Union Territory, which will begin on September 18. The Assembly polls are scheduled to be held in three phases on September 18, September 25, and October 1, while the results will be announced on October 4.





In the last three months, security forces have been rigorously conducting anti-terror operations in Jammu and Kashmir. Security forces are on high alert ahead of the assembly elections.





Around 300 companies of paramilitary forces have been deployed in J&K for election duties, news agency PTI reported.





