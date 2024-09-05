



Singapore: Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with his Singapore counterpart Lawrence Wong visited the semiconductor facility of AEM Holdings Ltd and invited Singapore's semiconductor companies to participate in the SEMICON INDIA exhibition set to be held in Greater Noida from September 11-13.





During his visit to the semiconductor facility, PM Modi and Lawrence Wong were briefed about AEM's role in the global semiconductor value chain, its operations and its plans for India, according to Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) press release.





In a press release, MEA stated, "Singapore Semiconductor Industry Association gave a briefing on the development of semiconductor ecosystem in Singapore and opportunities for collaboration with India."





"Representatives of several other Singaporean companies from this sector were also present. Prime Minister invited the Singaporean semiconductor companies to participate in SEMICON INDIA exhibition to be held in Greater Noida on 11-13 September 2024," it added.





At the facility, PM Modi and Lawrence Wong also interacted with Indian interns from Odisha's World Skill Centre undergoing training in Singapore, as well as Singaporean interns who had visited India under the CII-Enterprise Singapore India Ready Talent Programme and Indian engineers working at AEM.





In a statement, the MEA said, "Given our efforts to develop semiconductor manufacturing ecosystem in India and Singapore's strengths in this sector, both sides have decided to expand bilateral cooperation."





"During the 2nd meeting of India-Singapore Ministerial Roundtable, both sides agreed to add Advance Manufacturing, with focus on semiconductors, as a pillar for enhancing bilateral cooperation. Both sides have also concluded the MoU on India-Singapore Semiconductor Ecosystem Partnership," it added.





The MEA said that PM Modi and Lawrence Wong's visit to semiconductor facility underscored the commitment of two sides to develop cooperation in this sector. PM Modi conveyed his appreciation to Singapore PM Wong for joining him in this visit.





In a post on X, MEA official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated, "India-Singapore Skills Partnership Going Strong. During the visit to AEM Holdings, PM @narendramodi and PM @LawrenceWongST also interacted with Indian interns from Odisha's World Skill Center visiting Singapore as well as Singaporean interns who had visited India under the CII-Enterprise Singapore India Ready Talent Programme and Indian engineers working at AEM."





Earlier in the day, PM Modi held a meeting with his Singaporean counterpart Lawrence Wong and talks focused on boosting cooperation between two nations in various sectors, including skilling, healthcare, artificial intelligence.





Taking to X, PM Modi stated, "The discussions with my friend, PM Lawrence Wong continued today. Our talks focused on boosting cooperation in areas like skilling, technology, healthcare, AI and more. We both agreed on the need to boost trade relations."





India and Singapore exchanged four significant Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) on Thursday, during the day-two visit of PM Modi in the island country.





The agreements encompass collaboration in digital technologies, a partnership in the semiconductor sector, joint initiatives in health and medicine, and cooperation in education and skills development.





The MoUs were exchanged in Parliament House of Singapore by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Minister of Foreign Affairs in Singapore Vivian Balakrishnan in the presence of Prime Minister Modi and his Singaporean counterpart Lawrence Wong.





Before the meeting, PM Modi received the ceremonial welcome at Singapore's Parliament House on Thursday. Wong welcomed PM Modi and the two leaders warmly greeted each other.





He signed the visitors book at the Parliament House. PM Modi and Lawrence Wong met ministers and delegates from each other's countries.





Before his arrival in Singapore, PM Modi was on an official visit to Brunei. During his visit, he held talks with Brunei Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah at Istana Nurul Iman in Bandar Seri Begawan.





(With Inputs From Agencies)







