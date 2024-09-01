New Delhi: A special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in Delhi has sentenced three individuals in the 2020 Khaja Moideen ISIS case. The accused had indiscriminately fired at a police party to evade arrest.





"The Special Judge, NIA, Patiala House Complex, New Delhi, on Saturday sentenced three accused in the 2020 Khaja Moideen ISIS case, in which they had indiscriminately fired at police party in order to evade arrest," as per an NIA press release.





All three accused, Khaja Moideen, Syed Ali Nawas and Abdul Samad, had been convicted by the court in the case RC-5/2020/NIA/DLI on 6th August 2024. They had been arrested on 9th January 2020 from Delhi and were in judicial custody since then, NIA said in the release.





"The main accused, Khaja Moideen, had absconded after being released on conditional bail in the communally sensitive murder case of K.P. Suresh Kumar in June 2014. He had conspired to revive the ISIS network in India and had motivated the other two to migrate to an Islamic country," NIA stated in the release.





In a bid to evade arrest, the trio had, in January 2020, fired indiscriminately at police personnel and were subsequently apprehended from Wazirabad, New Delhi, as per the NIA.





As per the NIA release, While Khaja Moideen and Syed Ali Nawas have been sentenced to 7 years rigorous imprisonment and ₹7,500 fine, Abdul Samad has been sentenced for the imprisonment period already undergone.





Meanwhile, the NIA Special Court Bangalore, has sentenced one accused to 6 years of simple imprisonment (SI) in a fake currency seizure case of 2018, the NIA said in a statement.





The NIA said that the accused, Sariful Islam @ Sarifulla @ Sharifuddin, a native of West Bengal, has also been fined ₹5,000 in the case RC-12/2018/NIA/DLI (Chikodi FICN Case). He is the seventh accused to be convicted in the case.





NIA investigations in the case had revealed that the accused had conspired with 6 others in the trafficking of 41 Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICNS), with a face value of ₹82,000, from the Bangladesh border to different parts of India.





Sariful Islam had fraudulently obtained a SIM card to communicate with his co-accused for the procurement of the fake notes from West Bengal and its circulation across the country.





Investigations further revealed a trail of several such transactions on the part of the accused, who had earlier delivered FICN of ₹10.30 lakh to the main convict, Dalim Mia, in West Bengal. The conspiracy was aimed at destabilising India's monetary situation and economic security.





