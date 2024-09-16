



Gandhinagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that India was the first G20 nation to achieve its Paris Climate commitments well ahead of the deadline, stating that what couldn't be accomplished by developed nations, was done by a developing country.





"India is the first country in the G20 to achieve its Paris Climate commitments nine years ahead of the deadline. Among the G20 nations, we are the only one to have achieved this feat. What developed nations could not do, a developing nation has accomplished," the Prime Minister said addressing the fourth Global Renewable Energy Investor's Meet (RE-INVEST) 2024 in Gandhinagar today.





The Prime Minister stressed that India is working to achieve its target of 500GW till 2030. He also lauded the PM Surya Ghar-Muft Bijli Yojana, which assists household in setting up rooftop solar systems in their houses.





"Now, we are working on many fronts to achieve the target of 500 GW till 2030. We are turning the green transition into a people's movement. Our PM Surya Ghar-Muft Bijli Yojana should be studied. It is a unique scheme of rooftop solar. Under this, we are funding every family to establish rooftop solar, assisting in installation," PM Modi said.





"Through this scheme, every household in India is going to become a power producer. So far, more than 13 million families have already registered into the scheme," he said.





Earlier he inaugurated the three-day Global Renewable Energy Investor's Meet (RE-INVEST) 2024, hosted by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) in Gandhinagar district.





He emphasised the environmental foresight of Mahatma Gandhi, saying that he lived with a minimal carbon footprint long before the issue of climate change became globally recognised.





"When the issue of climate change did not even emerge in the world, Mahatma Gandhi alerted the world. His life was of minimum carbon footprint. He had said that the earth has enough resources to fulfil our needs but not our greed. For us, green future and net zero are not just some fancy words but they are India's commitment," he said.





Stating that the country is determined to build a sustainable energy path forward and that the focus is on solar power, wind power, nuclear, and hydropower to secure the future, PM Modi said that today's India is preparing a base for the next 1000 years.





"Our aim is not to reach the top but to remain on top. Today, not only Indians but the entire world feels that India is the best bet of the 21st century. Global Fintech Fest was organised earlier this month, after which people from all over the world participated in the first solar international festival. Then people from every corner of the world came to the Global Semiconductor Summit and now today we are gathered here to discuss the future of Green Energy," he further added.





The central theme of RE-INVEST 2024 is Mission 500 GW, which underscores India's strategic goal to expand its renewable energy capacity significantly by 2030. As the 4th largest country globally in installed renewable energy capacity, India aims to further consolidate its leadership in the global energy transition.





The conference will feature an extensive agenda across 44 sessions, including a Chief Ministerial Plenary, a CEO Roundtable, and discussions focused on renewable energy innovations and opportunities specific to various countries and states. Noteworthy sessions will address the role of women in accelerating energy transitions and provide a platform for start-ups, including pitches by the ten winners of the Solar X Challenge.





