Ten police officers were killed in a brutal attack by the Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) on a check post near the Afghan border on October 25, 2024. The assault occurred in the Dera Ismail Khan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, marking a significant escalation in militant violence in the region.





Ten members of the Frontier Constabulary were confirmed dead, and seven others sustained injuries during the confrontation, which lasted nearly an hour. The attackers, numbering between 20 to 25 rebels, engaged in an intense exchange of fire with the police forces.





The TTP claimed responsibility for the assault, highlighting their ongoing campaign against Pakistani security forces. This attack is part of a broader trend of increased militant activity since the Afghan Taliban's rise to power in 2021, which has emboldened groups like the TTP to target law enforcement agencies more aggressively.





Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has been a hotspot for such attacks, with numerous incidents reported throughout the year. The region has seen around 458 attacks and counter-terrorism operations, making it one of the most affected areas in Pakistan.



