



Venezuelan Executive Vice-President Delcy Rodriguez has arrived in India for a working visit, marking her second trip to the country this year. Her previous visit was in August 2023, where she participated in the 9th CII-LAC Conclave at the invitation of Indian Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal.





During her current visit, Rodriguez is expected to engage in discussions that may strengthen bilateral relations between Venezuela and India. Upon her arrival, she received a warm welcome, highlighting the significance of this diplomatic engagement.







