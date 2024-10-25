



German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi are set to co-chair the 7th Intergovernmental Consultations (IGC) in New Delhi on October 25-26, 2024. This meeting marks a significant moment in India-Germany relations, especially following Germany's recent adoption of the "Focus on India" strategy, which aims to elevate bilateral ties to a new level. The IGC format, initiated in 2011, facilitates high-level discussions across various sectors, allowing both nations to comprehensively review their cooperation and identify new areas for engagement.





The agenda for this year's consultations includes several key topics:





- Enhanced Security and Defence Cooperation: Strengthening collaboration in defence sectors - Economic Cooperation: Exploring deeper economic ties and trade opportunities - Mobility of Talent: Discussing pathways for skilled labor migration between the two countries - Sustainability and Green Development: Focusing on sustainable practices and technologies - Emerging Technologies: Collaborating on innovation in strategic technologies





Scholz's visit coincides with the Asia Pacific Conference of German Business, which aims to bolster trade relations further. Approximately 650 business leaders from Germany, India, and other nations are expected to participate, highlighting the economic significance of this diplomatic engagement.





This IGC is seen as a potential turning point in bilateral relations, particularly in light of shifting geopolitical dynamics influenced by global events such as the war in Ukraine and tensions in the Middle East. Political analysts suggest that these developments necessitate a re-evaluation of international partnerships.







