



Apollo Micro Systems Ltd has been declared as the Lowest Bidder (L1) for order worth ₹28.74 crore from Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) and CNA (OF) Pune, Indian Navy. The order from BEL is a proprietary order.





Earlier, the company announced that it had been selected by the Armament Research and Development Establishment (ARDE), DRDO, for the Transfer of Technology (ToT) related to the production of PRACHAND Munition Hardware. This anti-tank munition with full-width attack capability will be manufactured and supplied to the Indian Armed Forces by Apollo Micro Systems. The company anticipates a substantial market for this product and is prepared to produce it in large quantities.





Additionally, Apollo Micro Systems has received a ₹5.72 crore order from Reliable Technosystems India Pvt Ltd for electronic modules. The company's recent successes include securing a ₹4.70 crore contract from Economic Explosives Ltd and ARDE-DRDO, being declared the L1 bidder for a ₹72.26 crore GNC Kit project by Munitions India Ltd and receiving a ₹10.90 crore order from Bharat Dynamics Limited for innovative homing systems for heavy-weight torpedoes developed in collaboration with DRDO.





Furthermore, Apollo Micro Systems has been awarded a ₹5.73 crore contract to develop Rocket Guided Bombs for Anti-Submarine Warfare, marking its entry into the complete development and manufacturing of such weapons.





(With Inputs From Agencies)







