This will be General Upendra Dwivedi's first foreign visit as the Indian Army chief





The Army chief's visit holds great significance considering the growing partnership between India and Japan, especially in countering the increasing influence of China.





Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi is set to visit Japan next week, marking his first foreign trip as the Indian Army chief. According to sources, General Dwivedi will embark on a five-day visit starting October 14.





Currently, the Japanese Navy is conducting joint naval exercises with the Indian Navy in the Bay of Bengal as part of the Malabar Exercise, which involves the QUAD nations (India, the United States, Japan, and Australia).





Just two months ago, Japan’s Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa and Defence Minister Kihara Minoru visited India for the 2+2 Dialogue, where discussions on the Indo-Pacific region were a key focus.





Both India and Japan are crucial players in the Indo-Pacific region. The governments of both nations have reiterated that in the current global environment, strengthening the India-Japan defence partnership is essential to ensuring a free, open, inclusive, and prosperous Indo-Pacific region.





India and Japan are increasingly concerned with regard to China, as Beijing poses a growing threat by claiming territories belonging to both countries.





In response, Japan and India have strengthened their military ties, with an increase in joint military exercises in recent times.





Last week, General Dwivedi had warned against China's "Grey Zone" tactics along the Line of Actual Control and that, despite the situation on the countries' border remaining stable presently, it, however, was "not normal".





General Dwivedi emphasised that while diplomatic channels showed encouraging signs, on-ground realities remained sensitive.





Meanwhile, during the 2+2 Dialogue, India and Japan also discussed China's aggressive stance in the Indo-Pacific region.





In 2014, Japan amended its Constitution, allowing it to exercise the right of "collective self-defence". In 2022, Japan passed laws that enabled its military to develop counter-attack capabilities, subsequently increasing its defence budget. The primary objective behind Japan’s military expansion is to counter the threat posed by China.





Last year, India participated in a bilateral air combat exercise called Veer Guardian in Japan, which was the first air combat exercise between the two nations.





Additionally, during India’s first multinational air combat exercise, Japan’s Air Force participated alongside other QUAD members.





