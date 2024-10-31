



Australia has officially launched a significant initiative to enhance its defence capabilities by investing in the production of long-range guided missiles. This plan involves a substantial investment of A$21 billion (approximately $14 billion) over the next decade, aimed at ramping up domestic missile and munitions manufacturing in response to increasing regional security challenges.





Australia will collaborate with the U.S.based defence contractor Lockheed Martin to manufacture Guided Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (GMLRS). This partnership is a crucial step in developing advanced military capabilities.





The initiative includes the establishment of an "advanced weapons manufacturing complex," which will have the capacity to produce up to 4,000 missiles annually. This facility is part of a broader strategy to produce weapons domestically "at scale" and will also focus on manufacturing artillery ammunition.





The announcement comes amid heightened tensions in the Indo-Pacific region, particularly following recent missile tests by China. The Australian government views this investment as essential for bolstering its long-range strike capabilities and ensuring national security in a rapidly evolving defence landscape.





The initiative is part of the centre-left Labour government's broader defence strategy, reflecting a commitment to enhancing Australia's military readiness and self-sufficiency in defence production.







