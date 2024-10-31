



North Korea has conducted its longest-ever intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) test, which has drawn significant international attention and condemnation. Here are the key details:





The missile travelled approximately 621 miles (1,000 kilometers) and reached a maximum altitude of over 4,349 miles (7,000 kilometers), marking the highest altitude achieved by one of North Korea's missiles to date. This test is notable for its potential range, as officials suggest the missile could theoretically fly over 15,000 kilometers, indicating a capability to reach targets across the United States.





The launch occurred just days before the U.S. presidential election, which has raised concerns regarding its timing and implications for regional security dynamics. North Korean leader Kim Jong-un described the test as "appropriate military action" against perceived enemies.





The test has been condemned by various nations, including Japan and the United States, highlighting ongoing tensions in the region. Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi stated that such developments pose a serious threat to national security and regional stability.







