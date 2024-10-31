



CDS Gen Anil Chauhan has officially commenced his visit to Algeria from October 31 to November 4, 2024. This trip is significant as it aims to enhance the strategic defence partnership between India and Algeria, reflecting the commitment of both nations to strengthen bilateral ties in defence and security matters.





During his stay, Gen Chauhan is expected to engage in high-level discussions focused on various defence cooperation initiatives. This visit underscores the growing engagement between India and Algeria, which has been increasingly focused on military collaboration and joint exercises.







