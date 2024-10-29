



Brazil has officially decided not to join China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), marking a significant shift in its foreign policy and becoming the second BRICS nation, after India, to abstain from this major infrastructure project. This decision was announced by Celso Amorim, Brazil's special presidential adviser for international affairs, who emphasized that Brazil aims to enhance its relationship with China without formal commitments or treaties related to the BRI.





Brazil intends to pursue alternative frameworks for collaboration with China, focusing on projects that align with its own national priorities rather than being bound by the BRI's extensive agenda. Amorim stated, "We are not entering into a treaty," indicating a desire for flexibility in negotiations.





Brazilian officials expressed scepticism regarding the tangible benefits of joining the BRI, suggesting that participation could complicate future relations with potential U.S. administrations and might not yield immediate advantages for Brazil.





The U.S. has reportedly encouraged Brazil to evaluate the risks associated with the BRI. This external influence may have contributed to Brazil's cautious stance, as highlighted by U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai's comments urging careful consideration of the initiative.





This decision contradicts China's plans to highlight Brazil's participation during President Xi Jinping's upcoming visit to Brasilia on November 20, which was intended to strengthen ties within the BRICS bloc.





Implications For BRICS And Global Dynamics





Brazil's withdrawal from the BRI underscores a growing trend among BRICS nations toward greater independence in foreign policy decisions. Both Brazil and India have voiced concerns about the implications of joining China's flagship initiative, which has faced criticism globally for issues related to governance and financial sustainability. This development may encourage other countries, particularly in Latin America, to adopt a more cautious approach toward large-scale infrastructure projects promoted by China, as they seek to balance economic growth with national sovereignty.







