



The chief of Bangladesh's top business body, the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI), has stated that trade relations with India will not be adversely affected in the long term. This assertion comes amid ongoing political tensions and changes in Bangladesh's leadership.





The FBCCI chief emphasized that despite current challenges, the foundational trade ties between Bangladesh and India remain strong and are expected to endure over time.





The comments occur against a backdrop of political upheaval in Bangladesh, with the interim government under Muhammad Yunus navigating complex relations with India. Yunus has expressed a desire for improved bilateral relations but has also criticized India's reliance on narratives that paint only the Awami League as capable of maintaining stability in Bangladesh.





The FBCCI leader indicated optimism about future trade opportunities, suggesting that both nations can benefit from collaborative efforts despite the current political climate. This includes potential reviews of existing treaties and agreements to ensure mutual benefits.





While there are immediate political challenges, the outlook for long-term trade relations between India and Bangladesh appears positive according to the FBCCI chief.







