



Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has arrived in Vadodara, Gujarat, marking his first official visit to India. His flight landed early Monday morning, around 1:30 a.m. on October 28, 2024. This visit is significant as it is the first by a Spanish Prime Minister to India in 18 years.





During his stay, Sanchez will participate in several key events:





He will inaugurate the Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL) facility for the Final Assembly Line of C295 aircraft, a major "Make in India" initiative aimed at enhancing India's defence manufacturing capabilities. This facility represents the first private sector final assembly line for military aircraft in India.





A 2.5 km roadshow from the airport to the TASL facility is planned, featuring cultural performances along the route. Sanchez will join Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for this event.





Following the inauguration, both leaders will visit the historic Laxmi Vilas Palace for a bilateral meeting organized by India's Ministry of External Affairs, where they are expected to discuss ways to strengthen India-Spain relations.





Sanchez's itinerary also includes a visit to Mumbai on October 29, where he will engage with industry leaders and participate in discussions aimed at fostering collaboration between Spain and India in various sectors, including media and entertainment. He is scheduled to depart for Spain early Wednesday morning, October 30.







