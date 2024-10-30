



An autonomous vessel is set to embark on a significant journey covering 1,500 kilometers from Mumbai to Tuticorin. This venture highlights advancements in maritime technology, particularly in the realm of autonomous navigation systems.





The vessel will sail a distance of 1,500 km, navigating from the bustling Port of Mumbai to the strategically important Port of Tuticorin, located on the south-eastern coast of India. This route is crucial for trade and logistics in the region.





The use of autonomous vessels represents a shift in maritime operations, leveraging technologies such as GPS and satellite communications for enhanced navigation and operational efficiency. These innovations are expected to improve safety and reduce human error during voyages.





The journey underscores the growing importance of autonomous shipping in global trade networks. Ports like Tuticorin are vital for connecting various hinterlands in Tamil Nadu and beyond, enhancing supply chain efficiencies.





The Minister formally unveiled the third edition of Acing Development of Innovative Technologies with iDEX (ADITI 3.0) challenge and 13th edition of Defence India Start-up Challenges (DISC-13) aimed to advance indigenous defence technologies and operational efficiencies.

ADITI 3.0 features a challenge from the Navy to design a high-power microwave weapon system. DISC 13 presents seven challenges – three from the Army and two each from Navy and Air Force – in the domains of artificial intelligence, military communication and autonomous bots among others.





Speaking on the occasion, Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K. Tripathi reiterated that the Navy has resolved to become a “fully Aatmanirbhar force” by 2047. “I am indeed delighted to share that through constant conversation and collaborative efforts of Defence Innovation Organisation (DIO) and NIIO, 173 challenges presented to industry by the Navy, including all the 75 challenges launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi… have been converted into pragmatic solutions and positive outcomes,” he said.





This initiative not only showcases technological advancements but also emphasizes the evolving landscape of maritime logistics, potentially setting a precedent for future autonomous shipping operations in India and worldwide.







