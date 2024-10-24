



Several members of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's own Liberal Party are urging him to resign by October 28, 2024. This internal dissent comes amid growing concerns about his leadership and the party's declining popularity, particularly following recent electoral setbacks.





The call for Trudeau's resignation is primarily driven by a group of approximately 20 to 24 Liberal MPs who have expressed dissatisfaction with his leadership. They argue that he should not seek a fourth term as prime minister, especially given the party's poor polling numbers, which currently show the Liberals trailing behind the opposition Conservatives by a significant margin.





During a recent caucus meeting, some MPs presented a letter demanding Trudeau's resignation, emphasizing that he needs to "make up his mind or leave." This sentiment reflects broader concerns among party members about the upcoming national elections and their chances under his leadership.





Many MPs fear that Trudeau’s continued leadership could jeopardize their chances in the next election, particularly after recent losses in special elections in traditionally Liberal strongholds like Toronto and Montreal.





There is a growing perception among constituents that Trudeau is no longer the right leader for the party. MP Sean Casey publicly confirmed that he has heard from many voters who believe it is time for a change.





The dissenting MPs have indicated that their concerns are not merely personal but reflect a collective anxiety about the party's future. Some have even suggested that if Trudeau does not step down, they may consider mechanisms such as a secret ballot vote to challenge his leadership, although such measures lack formal support within the party.





Trudeau's Response





In response to the mounting pressure, Trudeau has maintained a public stance of unity within the party. After the caucus meeting, he stated that the Liberal Party is "strong and united," though this contradicts the evident internal turmoil. He has not yet publicly addressed the letter demanding his resignation but has indicated he will consider the demands made by his colleagues.





The situation presents one of the most significant challenges to Trudeau’s political career, as no Canadian prime minister has won four consecutive terms in over a century. The outcome of this internal conflict could have profound implications for both Trudeau and the Liberal Party as they prepare for upcoming elections.







