



The much-anticipated meeting came two days after Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri announced that the two countries have reached an agreement for patrolling arrangements along the Line of Actual Control.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently emphasized the importance of "mutual trust, mutual respect, and mutual sensitivity" as foundational elements for India-China relations during a meeting with President Xi Jinping. This meeting, held on October 23, 2024, on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in Kazan, Russia, marked the first structured dialogue between the two leaders in five years, following a prolonged period of tension stemming from border disputes.





The backdrop of this significant dialogue is the recent agreement aimed at disengaging military forces along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh. This agreement is viewed as a crucial step towards resolving a military standoff that has persisted since 2020, which was exacerbated by a deadly clash in Galwan Valley that resulted in the deaths of 20 Indian soldiers and at least four Chinese troops. The relationship between India and China has been strained since then, leading to increased military presence and infrastructure development along their shared border.





Modi stated that stable and amicable relations between India and China are essential not only for both nations but also for regional and global peace. He underscored that effective management of differences is crucial to maintaining tranquillity along their borders.





President Xi echoed Modi's sentiments, highlighting the need for enhanced communication and cooperation to manage divergences effectively. He noted that both countries should support each other's developmental aspirations and contribute to global stability.





Both leaders agreed to reactivate various mechanisms previously established to address boundary issues. They directed their Special Representatives—India's National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi—to meet soon to oversee peace management along the border and seek mutually acceptable solutions to ongoing disputes.





This meeting is seen as a potential thaw in what has been a frosty bilateral relationship. Analysts suggest that while this dialogue marks progress toward normalization, significant challenges remain. The leaders acknowledged that improving ties would require sustained efforts to build trust and resolve outstanding issues peacefully.







