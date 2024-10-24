



Prime Minister Narendra Modi characterized the recent BRICS Summit held in Kazan, Russia, as "very productive." He expressed gratitude to Russian President Vladimir Putin and the Russian people for their hospitality during the event, which took place over two days.





Modi noted that the summit provided a valuable opportunity to discuss a range of global issues and engage with various world leaders, including significant meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping and other heads of state.





During his address, Modi emphasized the importance of collaboration among BRICS nations in addressing contemporary challenges such as climate change, cybersecurity threats, and international governance reforms. He underscored the need for a people-centric approach within BRICS to tackle these pressing issues effectively.







