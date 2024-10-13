



Brussels: The European Union has expressed its grave concern about the draft bill on UNRWA currently discussed in the Israeli parliament.





"The EU strongly supports the UN Secretary General's call on the matter and shares the concern that this draft bill, if adopted, would have disastrous consequences, preventing the UN Agency from continuing to provide its services and protection to Palestine refugees in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, and Gaza,'' said Josep Borrell, High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, in a statement today.





"The final adoption of the bill would abrogate the 1967 agreement between Israel and UNRWA, stop all UNRWA's operations in Israel and East Jerusalem, destroy UNRWA's life-saving operations in Gaza, seriously hamper provision of health, education and social services in the West Bank, and revoke UNRWA's diplomatic privileges and immunities,'' he warned.





The EU urges the Israeli authorities to ensure that UNRWA is allowed to continue carrying out its crucial work in line with its mandate adopted by the UN General Assembly.





Notably, earlier in the day, Israeli forces struck the Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza, killing at least 22 people, including women and children, according to a report by Al Jazeera.





The Israeli military issued evacuation orders for residents in northern Gaza, particularly those near the Jabalia refugee camp, as the death toll continues to rise.





This order directs residents to relocate to the southern part of the enclave, amidst escalating violence.Also, northern Gaza's escalating violence has severed food aid since October 1. The World Food Program issued a warning on Saturday, saying that WFP's supplies are depleting.





Sharing a post on X, WFP wrote, "Escalating violence in northern #Gaza is having a disastrous impact on food security. No food aid has entered the north since 1 October. It is unclear how long WFP's remaining food supplies in the north, already distributed to shelters and health facilities, will last."





