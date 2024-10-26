



Jammu and Kashmir's Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, has made a strong statement regarding recent terror attacks in the region, asserting that "every drop of blood spilled will be avenged." This declaration comes in response to a series of violent incidents that have resulted in the deaths of both soldiers and civilians.





On October 20, a brutal assault occurred at a tunnel construction site on the Srinagar-Leh national highway, where terrorists killed a doctor and six laborers. The attackers reportedly opened fire indiscriminately as the workers returned to their camp.





Following this, on October 24, two soldiers and two civilian porters lost their lives when terrorists targeted a military vehicle in Baramulla.





The LG said strengthening the anti-terrorism grid through coordination between the BSF, Army, police and other agencies is a priority for the government.





"The counter-terror grid has been strengthened with coordination between the security agencies. A multi-pronged strategy has been put in place to prevent infiltration," he said.





Sinha said the security forces have launched a massive crackdown against narco-terror networks.





A significant progress has been made in choking terror finance and taking exemplary action against those aiding and abetting terrorism, he said.





The LG called for regular engagements of security forces personnel with youngsters, especially with the NCC cadets from the Kashmir valley, to motivate them to join the forces.





The BSF plays a crucial role in all operations to prevent infiltration and safeguard India's borders, he said.





The ceremony marked the induction of 629 recruits into the border-guarding force.





The LG congratulated the new recruits for becoming an integral part of the BSF and asked them to discharge their responsibilities towards the nation and people with utmost dedication and sensitivity.

In light of these attacks, Sinha emphasized the need for heightened security measures. He instructed local police and security forces to intensify operations against the perpetrators, stating they have full authority to track down those responsible for these heinous acts. He also mentioned that two foreign terrorists are believed to be involved in the Ganderbal attack, having infiltrated from the Bandipora area of north Kashmir.







