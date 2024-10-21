



Farooq Abdullah, the National Conference president and former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, delivered a strong condemnation of the recent terror attack in Gagangeer, Ganderbal, which resulted in the deaths of a doctor and six labourers. In his remarks, he emphasized that "Kashmir Pakistan Nahi Banega" (Kashmir will not become Pakistan), urging Pakistan to cease its support for terrorism if it seeks friendly relations with India.





He urged the people to "let us live with dignity and succeed," highlighting the need for resilience and unity in the face of violence and adversity.





Abdullah expressed deep sorrow over the attack, describing it as a heinous act that targeted innocent individuals who had come to Kashmir for work. He criticized the terrorists, questioning their motives and what they hoped to achieve through such violence.





He asserted that there can be no dialogue between India and Pakistan until Pakistan stops its acts of violence in Jammu and Kashmir. "How can there be talks? You kill our innocent people and then call for talks. First stop the killings," he stated, highlighting the futility of discussions under current circumstances.





Abdullah urged Pakistan's leadership to allow Kashmiris to live with dignity and focus on their own country's development rather than perpetuating conflict. He pointed out that after 75 years of attempts to claim Kashmir, it remains firmly part of India.





The former Chief Minister noted that such attacks not only claim lives but also hinder progress in the region, affecting tourism and economic stability. He warned that continued violence would have severe consequences for all residents of Jammu and Kashmir.







