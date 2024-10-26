



External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar recently emphasized the high degree of trust and expectation that countries in the Global South place in India. Speaking at the Nikkei Forum on the India-Japan partnership, he highlighted that 125 nations within this group have increasingly turned to India for leadership, particularly in light of perceived neglect by other powers, notably China, which has been absent from key discussions organized by India.





Jaishankar noted that the COVID-19 pandemic exacerbated feelings of solidarity among these nations, as many felt marginalized during vaccine distribution. He pointed out that India's G20 presidency had made significant strides in addressing the concerns of the Global South, including granting a permanent seat to the African Union in the G20—an achievement he described as giving voice to 1.4 billion Africans.





He also called for greater self-reliance among Global South countries to reduce vulnerabilities linked to global economic dependencies. This call for self-sufficiency is seen as essential for building resilient supply chains and addressing shared challenges in a multipolar world.





For years, the African Union sought a permanent seat at the G-20, often receiving assurances that its request would be considered but without any concrete outcomes. This pattern changed with India's proactive approach, which pushed for the AU's acceptance into the group.





The AU's membership is seen as a major diplomatic achievement for India, enhancing its role as a leader of the Global South. Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized that this move would not only strengthen the G20 but also amplify the voices of developing nations within global discussions.





Jaishankar noted that India's support for Africa is rooted in shared struggles and aspirations. He expressed a commitment to fostering closer ties and collaboration between India and African nations, highlighting ongoing initiatives like military training programs and peacekeeping contributions in Africa.





The minister conveyed optimism about future cooperation, particularly in areas such as industrialization and economic development, aligning with Africa’s Agenda 2063 goals. He underscored that India’s engagement with Africa transcends mere strategic interests, focusing instead on emotional bonds and solidarity.







