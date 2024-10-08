



At least eight people, including four police officers, were killed in a suicide bombing on Saturday, October 26, 2024, in North Waziristan, Pakistan. The attack targeted a police checkpoint at the Aslam Check Post in the Mir Ali area of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, which borders Afghanistan. The bomber, traveling on a three-wheeler, detonated explosives near security personnel who were inspecting vehicles at the checkpoint.





The fatalities included two soldiers and two civilians, with several others injured in the blast. Reports indicate that many of the injured are in critical condition and have been transported to local hospitals for treatment. Authorities have stated that the casualty count may rise as more details emerge from the incident.





No group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet, but suspicion falls on the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), which has been increasingly active in the region following the Taliban's return to power in Afghanistan in 2021. This incident is part of a worrying trend of escalating violence in Pakistan, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces, where terrorist activities have surged significantly over recent months.





Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi condemned the attack, emphasizing that efforts against terrorism will continue until all threats are eliminated. The Pakistani government has noted a dramatic increase in violence attributed to militant groups operating from Afghanistan, with over 1,000 deaths reported this year alone due to TTP-led attacks.





In a separate incident, three people including two Chinese engineers were killed in a suicide blast near the Karachi airport. The blast took place when a suicide bomber crashed the explosives-laden car into the convoy of Chinese engineers. 16 people were injured, including another Chinese national.











