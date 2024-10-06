



The Indian Air Force (IAF) is gearing up for a spectacular air show in Chennai, marking a return after two decades, and expected to draw over a million spectators. Scheduled for October 6 from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm at Marina Beach, the event will feature an impressive line-up of 72 aircraft, showcasing the might and capabilities of the IAF in celebration of its 92nd anniversary.





The air show at Chennai’s iconic Marina Beach is not just an event; it signifies the IAF’s commitment to engaging with the public and inspiring future generations to consider careers in the armed forces. This year marks the first time in two decades that such a grand air show is being held in the city, with high hopes of it being a thrilling experience for all attendees. The last two years have seen the Raising Day of India’s tri-services being celebrated across various cities, each time focusing on honouring the bravery and skills of the armed forces.





Following the public show, a restricted-access IAF Day parade will take place on October 8 at the Air Force Station Tambaram, located just outside the city. The aim is to reinforce the strength of the Indian armed forces while also making a strong impression on the youth.





The air show will feature an astounding variety of aircraft, including fighter jets, transport aircraft, helicopters, and vintage planes, displaying a unique blend of Russian and Western aviation technology. Among the aircraft scheduled to participate are the French-origin Rafales and Mirage-2000 jets, Russian Sukhoi Su-30MKI and MiG-29 fighters, and various transport aircraft such as the C-17 Globemaster III and the IL-78 MD Refuelling tanker.





One of the highlights of the air show will be India’s indigenous platforms, namely the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) TEJAS and the Prachand helicopter. The TEJAS is notable for being the lightest fighter jet in the world, while the Prachand holds the distinction of being the world’s highest-flying combat helicopter. Both platforms underscore the advancements made by India’s domestic defence sector over the past few decades.





In a departure from the standard metallic grey of military aircraft, the Suryakiran Aerobatic Team and the Sarang Helicopter Display Team will add vibrant colours to the event. The Suryakiran team, flying the BAE Hawk MK132 jets, comprises nine aircraft, while the Sarang team, which flies Dhruv helicopters, features five helicopters. Together, they will perform thrilling aerial formations, showcasing their skills and dazzling the audience with high-flying stunts.





The formations performed by the aircraft during the air show will pay homage to the cultural and historical significance of Tamil Nadu. Each formation will carry names that reflect the state’s rich heritage, such as Puyal (storm), Sangam, Pallava, Chera, Chola, Kanchi, Natraj, Nilgiri, Marina, Pandian, and Mahabali. This thoughtful approach not only celebrates the state’s legacy but also connects the event to the local community, fostering a sense of pride among the attendees.





The Indian government has set ambitious targets for the defence sector, aiming to increase defence exports from $2.63 billion to over $5 billion by 2025. This initiative is driven by the potential seen in India’s burgeoning defence ecosystem, which includes indigenous development and production of military platforms. The air show serves as an excellent platform to highlight these advancements and inspire interest in defence careers among young people.





As Chennai prepares for this momentous occasion, the IAF’s air show promises to be a stunning display of skill and technology, celebrating both the legacy of the Indian armed forces and the cultural richness of Tamil Nadu.





The IAF air show will not only mesmerize attendees but also serve as a reminder of the nation’s capabilities and aspirations in the defence sector.





