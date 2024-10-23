



The United States has reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining a strong and positive relationship with India, Brazil, and South Africa, particularly within the framework of the G20. This was highlighted during a recent meeting of leaders from these nations on the margins of the G20 Leaders' Summit in New Delhi.





The leaders emphasized their shared commitment to the G20 as the premier forum for international economic cooperation, aiming to address global challenges collaboratively.





The U.S. will build on the progress made during India's G20 presidency, with Brazil set to take over in 2024 and South Africa in 2025. The U.S. is also slated to host the G20 in 2026, demonstrating its ongoing leadership role.





The nations welcomed commitments to enhance multilateral development banks, indicating a focus on supporting sustainable development initiatives.





The recognition of the African Union as a permanent member of the G20 reflects the importance of African nations in global economic discussions and underscores the U.S. strategy to strengthen ties with countries in Africa.





This collaborative approach aims to foster economic growth and stability while addressing pressing global issues through cooperative frameworks.







