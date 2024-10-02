



The Centre has allotted nearly 4,519 acres of land to build the airbase





New Delhi: To further strengthen the country’s defence mechanism, the Centre is all set to build a new airbase in Gujarat’s Banaskantha district. The new airbase has been named Deesa Airfield. Once comes into effect will help the Indian Air Force (IAF) to launch any kind of attack when required. It is just 130 km away from Pakistan. Coming up in the western part of the country, this will be the 52nd station of the IAF in the country.





This airbase will be a very strategic airbase of the South-West Command of the Air Force. This airbase will not only help in boosting India’s security but will also help in the development of the region. The Centre has handed over the construction of the airbase to a private company based in Singapore. For this purpose, a small aircraft of DA-62 type reached Ahmedabad recently. The report of the survey will be handed over to the Defence Ministry after which the map of the entire airbase will be prepared.





Airbase To Be Built At Cost of ₹1,000 Crore



The Centre has allotted nearly 4,519 acres of land to build the airbase. It will be built at a total cost of around ₹1,000 crore. Of the total cost, the runway alone will be built for ₹394 crores. After the construction of this airbase, forces will be carried out to attack even through land or sea whenever needed. It will also help in providing more air security on India’s western frontier. It will also help in protecting important cities like Ahmedabad and Vadodara from enemy attacks. This airfield is located close to Kandla Port and Jamnagar Refinery.





Airbase To Boost Neighbouring IAF Bases



Also, with the construction of this airbase, other neighbouring IAF bases like Bhuj and Nalia will benefit. Currently, there is only one runway at Deesa Airfield, which is used for civilian purposes.





(With Inputs From Agencies)







