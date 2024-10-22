Singapore's Defence Minister On A 3-Day Visit To India
Singapore's Defence Minister, Dr. Ng Eng Hen, recently commenced a three-day visit to India, which began with a solemn wreath-laying ceremony at the National War Memorial in New Delhi. This event took place on October 22, 2024, as part of his official engagements during the visit.
During the ceremony, Dr. Ng Eng Hen paid homage at the Amar Jawan Jyoti, honouring the sacrifices made by Indian soldiers[. His visit is significant as it underscores the strengthening defence ties between Singapore and India, reflecting both countries' commitment to regional security and cooperation.
Key Highlights of The Visit
During the visit, Dr. Ng co-chaired the 6th India-Singapore Defence Ministerial Dialogue alongside Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. They agreed to enhance military collaboration, focusing on training and industrial cooperation for the next five years.
The discussions included exploring partnerships in emerging fields such as automation, artificial intelligence, and cybersecurity. Both ministers emphasized the importance of their long-standing bilateral relations, particularly in maintaining regional peace and stability.
As part of his visit, Dr. Ng laid a wreath at the National War Memorial in New Delhi, honouring India's armed forces.
He also met with Indian President Droupadi Murmu, further solidifying diplomatic ties between Singapore and India.
This visit comes at a time when both countries are commemorating significant milestones in their diplomatic relationship, including the upcoming 60th anniversary of their diplomatic ties next year.
