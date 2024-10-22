



Singapore's Defence Minister, Dr. Ng Eng Hen, recently commenced a three-day visit to India, which began with a solemn wreath-laying ceremony at the National War Memorial in New Delhi. This event took place on October 22, 2024, as part of his official engagements during the visit.





During the ceremony, Dr. Ng Eng Hen paid homage at the Amar Jawan Jyoti, honouring the sacrifices made by Indian soldiers[. His visit is significant as it underscores the strengthening defence ties between Singapore and India, reflecting both countries' commitment to regional security and cooperation.



