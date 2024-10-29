India, Spain Vow To Combat Terrorism; Promote Peace In Indo-Pacific
PM Modi with Spanish Prez Pedro Sanchez during the inauguration of TATA Airbus Complex
India and Spain's Commitment Against Terrorism: During a recent visit by the President of the Spanish Government to India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Pedro Sánchez reaffirmed their strong stance against terrorism. They condemned all forms of terrorism and violent extremism, emphasizing the need for international cooperation to combat these threats effectively.
The leaders also discussed promoting peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. They highlighted the importance of a rules-based international order and expressed their commitment to enhancing security cooperation in this strategic area.
This meeting is part of ongoing efforts to strengthen India-Spain relations, particularly in areas such as defence, trade, and counter-terrorism. Both nations aim to collaborate more closely to address shared security challenges.
Both sides also acknowledged India's invitation to Spain to participate in the Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative (IPOI) for collaborative efforts aimed at the management, conservation, sustainability, security, and development of the maritime domain in the Indo-Pacific. They also recognised the complementarity between India's Indo-Pacific Vision and the EU Strategy for Cooperation in the Indo-Pacific.
The leaders expressed their deepest concern over the war in Ukraine and reiterated the need for a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in line with international law and consistent with the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, including respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, the MEA said.
