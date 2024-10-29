PM Modi with Spanish Prez Pedro Sanchez during the inauguration of TATA Airbus Complex





India and Spain's Commitment Against Terrorism: During a recent visit by the President of the Spanish Government to India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Pedro Sánchez reaffirmed their strong stance against terrorism. They condemned all forms of terrorism and violent extremism, emphasizing the need for international cooperation to combat these threats effectively.





The leaders also discussed promoting peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. They highlighted the importance of a rules-based international order and expressed their commitment to enhancing security cooperation in this strategic area.





This meeting is part of ongoing efforts to strengthen India-Spain relations, particularly in areas such as defence, trade, and counter-terrorism. Both nations aim to collaborate more closely to address shared security challenges.



