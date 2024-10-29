



Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently highlighted significant advancements in India's defence manufacturing sector during the inauguration of the TATA Aircraft Complex in Vadodara, dedicated to producing C-295 aircraft. This event marks a pivotal moment in India's journey towards self-reliance in military manufacturing.





The facility is the first private sector final assembly line for military aircraft in India, symbolizing a major shift in the defence manufacturing landscape. It will produce 40 out of a total of 56 C-295 aircraft, with the remainder being delivered directly from Spain.





Modi emphasized that India's defence manufacturing ecosystem has evolved dramatically over the past decade. He noted that strategic initiatives, such as increasing private sector participation and restructuring ordnance factories into seven companies, have been crucial for this transformation.





The Prime Minister pointed out the success of the iDEX (Innovation for Defence Excellence) scheme, which has fostered around 1,000 defence start-ups, contributing to a vibrant defence industry in India.





Modi announced that India's defence exports have surged by 30 times over the last ten years, now reaching over 100 countries. This growth reflects the effectiveness of policies aimed at enhancing indigenous manufacturing capabilities.





The new facility is expected to generate thousands of jobs and support the manufacturing of 18,000 aircraft parts, providing opportunities for micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) across India.

Modi expressed confidence that this facility will not only contribute to military needs but also pave the way for producing civil aircraft, further establishing India as an aviation hub.





PM Modi's remarks underscore a transformative era for India's defence sector, driven by strategic planning and robust partnerships. The establishment of the TATA Aircraft Complex is seen as a cornerstone for future advancements in both military and civil aviation manufacturing.







