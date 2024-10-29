



Recent developments indicate that the Indian government may propose the restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir during the upcoming winter session of Parliament. This follows a resolution passed by the newly elected Jammu and Kashmir Cabinet, led by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, which unanimously called for the restoration of statehood to the region, originally stripped in August 2019 when it was reorganized into two Union Territories.





On October 17, 2024, the J&K Cabinet passed a resolution emphasizing the need for restoring statehood as a means to reclaim constitutional rights and protect the identity of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. The resolution is seen as a critical step towards healing and governance in the region.





Union Home Minister Amit Shah has reportedly assured support for this initiative during discussions with Abdullah. The Chief Minister is expected to present this resolution to Prime Minister Narendra Modi soon.





The proposal has elicited mixed responses. While some view it as a positive step towards greater autonomy, opposition parties have criticized it as insufficient, arguing that it falls short of addressing demands related to Article 370, which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir before its abrogation. PDP leader Waheed Para described the resolution as merely ratifying past decisions rather than pushing for meaningful change.





The restoration of statehood is anticipated to be a significant political move, potentially leading to increased local governance and autonomy for Jammu and Kashmir. However, the ongoing debate about Article 370 remains a contentious issue, with calls for its reinstatement continuing among various political factions in the region. The upcoming winter session of Parliament will be crucial in determining how these discussions evolve and what concrete actions will be taken regarding statehood.







