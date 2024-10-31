



Prime Minister Narendra Modi has recently intensified his call for national unity against terrorism, asserting that "terrorists' masters" now understand that India will not spare them. This statement was made during a speech on October 31, 2024, where he urged the nation to come together to combat terrorism effectively.





PM Modi emphasized India's commitment to addressing terrorism at both national and international levels. He stated that the nation must unite against all forms of terrorism and those who support it.





The Prime Minister highlighted the importance of international collaboration in tackling terrorism, referencing discussions from the recent BRICS Summit where he called for unified efforts among member nations to combat this global threat. He stressed the need to eliminate double standards in the fight against terrorism and to prevent youth radicalization.





Modi reiterated the necessity of addressing the financial networks that support terrorism, advocating for collective action to dismantle these systems. He also called for advancing discussions on a Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism at the United Nations.





His remarks come amid ongoing tensions with neighbouring countries, particularly Pakistan and China, which have been involved in regional conflicts and terrorism-related issues. Modi's statements resonate with a broader regional sentiment, especially among nations in the Middle East facing similar challenges.





In conclusion, PM Modi's address serves as both a rallying cry for national unity against terrorism and a call for enhanced international cooperation to combat this pervasive threat effectively.







