



On the occasion of Diwali, Indian and Chinese troops exchanged sweets at multiple border points along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) on October 31, 2024.





This gesture is significant as it follows a recent disengagement agreement between the two nations, which took place at two friction points in eastern Ladakh—Demchok and Depsang Plains—marking a thaw in Sino-Indian relations after a period of heightened tensions.





The sweet exchange is a traditional practice that symbolizes goodwill and camaraderie between the soldiers of both countries. Army sources indicated that this event reflects an effort to restore normalcy and pave the way for resuming regular patrolling along the border. Such interactions are viewed as positive steps towards improving bilateral ties, especially after recent military disengagements aimed at reducing border tensions.





Following the disengagement, both sides are set to resume regular patrols along the border. This resumption is part of broader efforts to stabilize relations and ensure peace in the region after a prolonged period of military standoffs.







