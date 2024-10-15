



Kohima: The Indian Army, in a joint operation with Assam Rifles, Manipur police and other security forces, recovered a large cache of arms and ammunition from various areas in Manipur, officials said on Monday.





According to a Defence Ministry release, the operation was carried out based on specific information in hill and valley regions of Manipur and resulted in the recovery of 26 weapons, ammunition and other war like stores over the last week.





"In Bishnupur district, on October 7, 2024, a joint operation resulted in recovery of one Carbine Machine, one AK-47 Rifle, one 12 Bore Single Barrel Rifle, one 12 Bore Pistol, 2.5 Kg Improvised Explosive Device (IED), ammunition, grenades and warlike stores from Gelbung and two country-made mortar (Pompi), two country-made pistols, grenades and warlike stores from Kangvai Area of Churachandpur district," the release mentioned.





"On October 8, 2024, Assam Rifles and Manipur Police targeted a suspected hideout in Khelakhong of Imphal West and recovered one 7.62 mm SLR rifle, one .303 rifle, one 9 mm pistol, grenades and other war-like stores. On 09 October 2024, the forces recovered one M-16 rifle, two SLRs, one .22 rifle, one country-made Sten gun, two carbines, eight 9 mm country-made pistols, ammunition, grenades and warlike stores from Champai, Sagolmang, in Imphal East district," it added.





(With Agency Inputs)







