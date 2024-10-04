



The Indian Army, in collaboration with the Drone Federation of India (DFI), organised the 'Drone Shivir' event at the Dr. Ambedkar International Centre in New Delhi. The event marked a significant step towards enhancing India's autonomy in defence drone technology.





Under the banner of "Building an Ecosystem for Indigenous Defence UAVs", the conference convened key stakeholders from various sectors, including defence, academia, government, and industry.





The discussions focused on addressing the challenges and opportunities inherent in the development of UAVs for military applications, emphasising the imperative to reduce reliance on foreign technology and establish a robust, self-reliant drone ecosystem as part of the Atmanirbhar Bharat mission.





The event commenced with an inaugural address by Smit Shah, President of the Drone Federation of India (DFI), followed by a keynote speech from Lieutenant General NS Raja Subramani, Vice Chief of the Army Staff. In his address, the VCOAS highlighted the strategic necessity for a secure and indigenously developed UAV system, stressing its critical role in enhancing national defence.





The agenda included a series of technical presentations and discussions addressing crucial issues such as supply chain vulnerabilities, cybersecurity threats, and regulatory gaps.





Attendees also had the opportunity to view a showcase of indigenous UAV components, along with exhibitions promoting industry and research collaboration.





By fostering collaboration among various stakeholders, 'Drone Shivir' has established a foundation for a resilient and fully indigenised UAV ecosystem, aimed at bolstering India’s defence capabilities while diminishing dependence on imported technologies.





