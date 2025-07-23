



India has once again reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to international peace and security through the principles of multilateralism and the peaceful resolution of disputes, while strongly condemning acts of cross-border terrorism.





This stance was articulated by Ambassador Parvathaneni Harish, India’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, during the High-Level Open Debate at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on July 23, 2025.





Marking the 80th anniversary of the United Nations, Ambassador Harish emphasised the importance of reflecting on how effectively the spirit of multilateral cooperation and peaceful dispute resolution, enshrined in the UN Charter, has been upheld globally.





He pointed out the evolving nature of conflicts in recent decades, highlighting the rise of non-state actors often supported as proxies by state actors, alongside the challenges posed by cross-border funding, arms trafficking, terrorist training, and the spread of radical ideologies. These modern challenges are exacerbated by advances in digital and communication technologies.





The Ambassador referenced the horrific terrorist attack that occurred on April 22 in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, where 26 innocent tourists lost their lives. In response to this attack and following the UNSC Council Statement of April 25, India launched Operation Sindoor, a targeted military action against terrorist camps located in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).





Described by Harish as focused, measured, and non-escalatory, the operation successfully achieved its primary objectives, after which India agreed to halt military activities upon Pakistan’s request.





Harish stressed the critical importance of national ownership and the consent of conflicting parties in any peaceful conflict resolution process. He highlighted the necessity of holding states accountable when they violate international norms by supporting cross-border terrorism, urging that there should be serious consequences for such actions.





Responding directly to remarks made by Pakistan’s representative at the UNSC, the Ambassador drew a sharp contrast between the two neighbouring countries. He portrayed India as a mature democracy with a rapidly growing economy and a pluralistic, inclusive society, while characterising Pakistan as a nation deeply afflicted by fanaticism and terrorism and reliant on repeated International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailouts. Harish criticised Pakistan’s posture, saying it was inappropriate for a Security Council member to lecture the international community while engaging in practices widely condemned globally.





Further underscoring India’s positive contributions to international peace efforts, Ambassador Harish highlighted India’s status as the largest cumulative troop contributor to UN Peacekeeping forces and its pioneering role in advancing the participation of women in peacekeeping missions.





In his concluding remarks, Harish acknowledged the current global skepticism toward multilateral institutions, especially the United Nations, and raised urgent concerns over the representativeness of the Security Council itself. Despite these challenges, he reaffirmed India’s steadfast dedication to pursuing international peace and security through cooperative multilateral frameworks and the peaceful settlement of disputes.





This statement from India not only signals the country’s firm stand against terrorism and cross-border hostility but also reinforces its broader commitment to strengthening global peace architecture through constructive engagement with the United Nations and the international community.





Based On ANI Report



