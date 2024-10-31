



Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized India's unwavering commitment to its territorial integrity during a recent address in Kachchh, Gujarat, on October 31, 2024. He stated that the nation cannot compromise on even "an inch" of its borders, reflecting a strong stance on national security and defense.





In his remarks, Modi highlighted the importance of India's armed forces, asserting that the strength of the country lies in its military capabilities. He expressed confidence in the determination of Indian soldiers to protect the nation, stating, "We trust the determination of our soldiers to defend our country, not the words of our enemies" . This declaration aligns with Modi's broader narrative that emphasizes national pride and security.





The Prime Minister's comments were made during a Diwali celebration with troops, reinforcing his administration's alignment with military policies and the government's commitment to safeguarding India's borders against any encroachments.







