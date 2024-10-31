



Indian Army Jawans celebrated Diwali with local residents in Uri, Jammu and Kashmir, on October 30, 2024. The festivities included lighting Diyas, exchanging gifts, and sharing sweets, fostering a spirit of joy and camaraderie between the soldiers and the villagers along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Baramulla sector.





The event highlighted the mutual goodwill between the army personnel and the local community, as they came together to commemorate this significant festival. Such celebrations aim to strengthen bonds and promote peace in the region, showcasing a festive spirit amid challenging circumstances.







