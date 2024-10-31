



Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addressed the ongoing situation at the India-China border, emphasizing that the disengagement process along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) is "almost complete." He stated that there is now a broad consensus between India and China aimed at restoring the ground situation, which indicates a move towards stabilizing relations post-disengagement.





Rajnath Singh emphasises equal and mutual security. He says efforts will now be to move the matter beyond disengagement. India, China troops to exchange sweets on Diwali after disengagement.





The disengagement process, which has been a focal point of military discussions since the tensions escalated in June 2020, is reportedly nearing completion. This includes the withdrawal of troops and temporary structures from critical areas such as Depsang and Demchok plains. Singh noted that recent aerial verification confirmed substantial progress, with both sides removing their military presence and returning to routine patrolling practices.

Singh highlighted that the next step involves not just disengagement but also establishing a framework for mutual security and cooperation. He mentioned the importance of "equal and mutual security" as a foundation for future discussions, which would include rights related to patrolling and grazing in traditional areas. The Defence Minister expressed optimism about further dialogues that could lead to long-term stability along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) between the two nations.

Simultaneous disengagement and verification procedures were meticulously carried out, marking a substantial step toward restoring stability along this stretch of the LAC.





The Defence Minister articulated a goal to go beyond mere disengagement, suggesting that both nations are looking for long-term solutions to prevent future conflicts.





Singh noted that the disengagement process is nearing completion, highlighting significant progress in resolving tensions in specific areas along the LAC.





Singh confirmed that discussions between India and China are ongoing, aimed at addressing remaining issues and ensuring stability in the region.





He also underscored the significance of unity and harmony, and the northeast region's unique role in the nation’s identity. He reiterated Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of ensuring economic and infrastructure development of the entire region.







