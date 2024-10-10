The Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) 'Prachand', developed by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), is emerging as a significant asset for the Indian Air Force (IAF) in countering drone threats on the battlefield. Since its induction into service in October 2022, the Prachand has been recognized not only for its primary role as an attack helicopter but also for its potential in anti-drone operations.

The Prachand is designed to operate effectively in "hot and high" conditions, making it particularly suited for high-altitude drone engagements. It can reach altitudes of up to 20,000 feet, which is critical in regions like the Himalayas where drone threats may be prevalent.





Capable of flying at speeds up to 280 km/h and climbing to significant altitudes rapidly, the Prachand's agility allows it to engage drones effectively. Its design incorporates advanced manoeuvrability, enabling quick responses to aerial threats.





The helicopter is equipped with a chin-mounted 20mm cannon and can carry various munitions, including air-to-air missiles and unguided rockets. This versatility allows it to engage both ground targets and aerial threats like drones.





The Prachand features sophisticated targeting systems, including an electro-optic pod and a helmet-mounted display that allows pilots to aim at targets simply by looking at them. This capability enhances its effectiveness against fast-moving aerial targets such as drones.





The rise of armed drones in modern warfare necessitates innovative countermeasures. The Prachand fills a crucial gap within the Indian Armed Forces by providing a dedicated platform for engaging unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). As conflicts evolve with increased reliance on drone technology, the Prachand's role as a "drone destroyer" will likely become more pronounced.





