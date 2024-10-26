



Following the recent Gulmarg terror attack, National Conference president Farooq Abdullah made a strong statement asserting that Jammu and Kashmir will never become part of Pakistan. This declaration came in the wake of a violent incident on October 24, where terrorists ambushed an army convoy, resulting in the deaths of three soldiers and two civilian porters.





Abdullah emphasized that the ongoing violence is a result of unresolved issues in the region, which he has witnessed for over three decades. He criticized Pakistan for promoting terrorism, stating, "Innocent people are being killed, and we will never become a part of Pakistan" and urged Pakistan to focus on its own development instead of dragging Kashmir into chaos.





The attack involved a convoy transporting personnel from a Rashtriya Rifles unit near Gulmarg, approximately 6 kilometers from the tourist destination. The ambush was reportedly carried out by Pakistani terrorists, specifically linked to the People's Anti-Fascist Front, believed to be affiliated with Jaish-e-Mohammed.





Abdullah's remarks were part of a broader political response to the rising violence in Jammu and Kashmir, which has seen an increase in attacks against both civilians and military personnel in recent weeks. In total, 20 lives have been lost due to various terror incidents in the region over the past fortnight.





The attack has intensified security operations in the area, with officials launching extensive search efforts to locate the attackers. Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha paid tribute to the fallen soldiers, reaffirming India's commitment to their sacrifice. Meanwhile, opposition leaders have criticized the central government's handling of security in Jammu and Kashmir, highlighting the ongoing threat posed by terrorist activities.







