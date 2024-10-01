



Recent developments indicate that Indian and Chinese troops are actively disengaging from two contentious areas in Ladakh, specifically Depsang and Demchok. This process follows a newly established agreement between the two nations regarding patrolling and troop positions along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), NDTV news portal reported





The disengagement process began on October 25, 2024, and is expected to be completed by October 29, 2024. Patrolling in these areas is set to resume on October 30, 2024.





Indian troops are reportedly withdrawing equipment and dismantling temporary structures such as tents. Continuous verification of these actions is taking place, with vehicles being moved back to rear positions in batches. The agreement aims to return forces to their positions as of April 2020, prior to the escalation of tensions between the two countries.





Satellite Imagery Evidence





Recent satellite have provided (in pic above) visual confirmation of the disengagement:





High-resolution satellite images taken by Maxar show a significant reduction in military presence. An image from October 11 revealed four vehicles and two tents, while a subsequent image from October 25 shows that these structures have been removed and the area has been restored.





Demchok Area: Similar observations were made in Demchok, where semi-permanent Chinese structures visible in an image from October 9 were absent in a later image from October 25. This indicates ongoing compliance with the disengagement agreement.





The disengagement agreement follows years of heightened military tension that began in May 2020, culminating in violent clashes such as the one in Galwan Valley. The recent discussions between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping at the BRICS summit have been pivotal in advancing this agreement, highlighting a mutual desire to stabilize relations.





While this disengagement marks a significant step towards reducing tensions, both sides continue to maintain surveillance capabilities in these regions to prevent misunderstandings during patrolling activities. The situation remains delicate, requiring ongoing dialogue and confidence-building measures to ensure long-term peace along the border.







