



Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh Tripathi has officially launched the ‘Swavlamban 2024’ exhibition, aimed at promoting indigenization within the Indian Navy. This initiative is part of a broader strategy to enhance self-reliance in defence manufacturing under the Make in India program.





The exhibition focuses on showcasing indigenous technologies and capabilities that can support the Navy’s operational requirements. It emphasizes collaboration with local industries to foster innovation and self-sufficiency in defence production.





Admiral Tripathi highlighted that enhancing indigenization is crucial for meeting the Navy's growing needs and addressing security challenges. The event serves as a platform for local manufacturers to demonstrate their products and capabilities, thereby strengthening ties between the Navy and the defence industry.





The Navy is expected to place substantial orders with Indian manufacturers, including an initial order for submarines worth approximately ₹1.6 lakh Crores. This move aims to bolster the Navy's fleet while simultaneously supporting local industry.





During his address, Admiral Tripathi reiterated his commitment to advancing the Navy's indigenization efforts. He emphasized that fostering local manufacturing capabilities is essential for operational readiness and strategic independence.





he ‘Swavlamban 2024’ exhibition, inaugurated by Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh Tripathi, has several key goals aimed at enhancing India's defence capabilities through indigenization and innovation. Here are the main objectives:

Main Goals of 'Swavlamban 2024'



1. Promote Self-Reliance: The exhibition aims to foster self-reliance in defence manufacturing, aligning with the broader Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative. This includes reducing dependency on foreign technologies and enhancing indigenous production capabilities.

2. Showcase Innovations: Featuring around 115 stalls from various defence agencies, the event serves as a platform for young Indian entrepreneurs to present their innovations, including advanced technologies like air and surface surveillance systems and autonomous vehicles.

3. Collaborate with MSMEs: A significant goal is to strengthen collaboration with Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and start-ups. This partnership is crucial for addressing the Navy's operational needs and bridging existing capability gaps.

4. Accelerate Technological Development: The exhibition seeks to accelerate the development of niche technologies that can be rapidly integrated into naval operations. This includes engaging with academia and research institutions to create a dynamic innovation ecosystem.

5. Address Operational Challenges: By showcasing cutting-edge solutions, the event aims to equip the Navy with technologies that effectively address modern operational challenges in an increasingly complex geopolitical environment.

6. Encourage Indigenous Manufacturing: The initiative emphasizes building a robust indigenous defence manufacturing base, with a focus on achieving technological sovereignty and sustainability in defence production.



Through these goals, ‘Swavlamban 2024’ not only aims to enhance the Indian Navy's capabilities but also to contribute significantly to the country's defence self-sufficiency. The exhibition not only showcases India's technological advancements but also reinforces the Indian Navy's commitment to becoming a key player in national defence through indigenous solutions.







