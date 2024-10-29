



India and Saudi Arabia are set to enhance their cooperation in key sectors such as energy, digital infrastructure, and manufacturing. This initiative is spearheaded by Indian Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, who will be visiting Riyadh for discussions aimed at deepening bilateral ties.





The discussions will primarily revolve around renewable energy initiatives, reflecting both nations' commitment to sustainable development.





India seeks to leverage Saudi Arabia's advancements in energy technology and investment capabilities.





Another crucial aspect of the talks will be the enhancement of digital infrastructure. This includes exploring opportunities for collaboration in areas such as telecommunications, data management, and cybersecurity.





The goal is to build a robust digital ecosystem that can support economic growth and innovation in both countries.





Cooperation in the manufacturing sector is also on the agenda. This aligns with India's push to bolster its manufacturing capabilities through foreign partnerships.





The collaboration could focus on various manufacturing domains, including electronics, textiles, and automotive components.





According to a ministry statement, these interactions aim to strengthen investor confidence, facilitate investment flows, and promote India as a preferred global investment destination, aligning with the ‘Make in India’ initiative. Minister Goyal will also co-chair the second Ministerial Meeting of the Economy and Investment Committee under the India-Saudi Strategic Partnership Council, focusing on sectors like agriculture, food security, energy, technology and infrastructure.







