



Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a warm welcome upon his arrival at Hotel Korston in Kazan, Russia, as he prepared to attend the 16th BRICS Summit. The reception included a performance of a Krishna Bhajan by Russian nationals, showcasing cultural ties and respect for Indian traditions.





In addition to the bhajan, PM Modi interacted with members of the Indian diaspora and witnessed a dance performance by local artists, who expressed excitement about performing for him after months of preparation. This visit marks Modi's second trip to Russia this year, emphasizing ongoing diplomatic relations as he engages in discussions aimed at strengthening multilateralism during the summit.





The BRICS Summit, themed "Strengthening Multilateralism for Just Global Development and Security," is set to facilitate critical dialogues among member nations from October 22-24.







