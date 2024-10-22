



On October 21, 2024, a terrorist attack in Indian-administered Kashmir resulted in the deaths of seven workers involved in a strategic tunnel construction project. This incident occurred near Sonamarg, a popular tourist area, and was attributed to terrorists opposed to Indian governance. The attack involved gunmen opening fire on laborers and officials at the construction site, highlighting ongoing violence against non-local workers in the region.





A Chinese angle surfaced Monday in a statement by Pakistan-based terrorist outfit People’s Anti-Fascist Front (PAFF) following the mass shooting on the campsite of a tunnel-construction company in Gagangeer village of central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district Sunday night that left a doctor and six workers dead. The Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of Pakistan-backed Lashkar-e-Taiba, claimed responsibility for the attack.





In the aftermath of the attack, the Pakistan-based group PAFF (People's Anti-Fascist Front) indirectly claimed responsibility and linked the assault to Chinese interests in the region. They suggested that the tunnel project is strategically significant for India, particularly for military operations aimed at enhancing capabilities in Ladakh, which borders both Pakistan and China. This claim underscores the complex geopolitical dynamics at play, as India and China have been engaged in a military standoff since 2020.





In its statement, PAFF praised TRF for what it called a “strategic attack” on workers engaged in building the Z-Morh tunnel. PAFF claimed the attack aimed to disrupt Indian military deployments toward the eastern border, stating it was “against our military interests and those of our Chinese friends”.





The tunnel project aims to connect the Kashmir Valley with Ladakh, which is often isolated due to heavy snowfall. Experts believe that such infrastructure is crucial not only for civilian use but also for military logistics. The PAFF's statement reflects broader tensions in Kashmir, where violence has surged against laborers from outside the region since 2021, often linked to anti-India insurgent activities.







