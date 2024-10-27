



Non-local labourers in Kashmir are facing a challenging situation following a series of militant attacks, yet many are choosing to remain in the region despite heightened fears for their safety.





In the past week alone, there have been three targeted attacks on non-local labourers. A labourer from Uttar Pradesh was shot and injured in Tral, while a previous attack resulted in the deaths of six labourers and a local doctor at a construction site in Ganderbal.





The violence against migrant workers has reportedly increased since the abrogation of Article 370, which has complicated the security landscape in Kashmir.





Despite these attacks, many non-local labourers are opting to stay. They cite a commitment to their work and the need to complete ongoing projects as reasons for their decision.





Authorities have ramped up security to protect these workers. The Jammu and Kashmir Police have assured non-locals of their safety and emphasized their commitment to creating a secure environment for all individuals pursuing livelihoods in the region.





Local authorities have refuted claims that they are pressuring non-local workers to leave Kashmir. They describe such rumours as unfounded and emphasize that the safety of all workers is a priority.





Former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti has expressed concerns about the potential negative implications of asking non-locals to leave, arguing that it could exacerbate tensions and send a harmful message nationally. She has called for more reassurance for these workers from local leaders.





Local Leaders' Encouragement: Some local political figures are urging non-local workers to stay and complete their projects, highlighting community solidarity against the backdrop of these violent incidents.





While the situation for non-local labourers in Kashmir is precarious due to recent militant attacks, many are choosing to remain, supported by increased security measures and local community encouragement.







